Indiana awards more than $100M in grants for road projects across the state

Indiana has shelled out more than $100 million for road projects across the state and nearly $1.5 million of that is going to Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

Evansville is getting just under $1 million. The city will use the money to fund at least eight different projects, including Heidelbach Avenue from Walnut Street to Morgan and Governor Street from Washington Avenue to Riverside Drive.

The Indiana Department of Transportation awarded the county $467,000 for its projects. A full list of the grants can be found here.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

