Indiana education board approves EVSC flexibility request

EVANSVILLE (WHET) – The Indiana State Board of Education approved Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s flexibility request.
Wednesday, the board said EVSC can count instructional minutes instead of days. This will allow the school corporation to have options in the event it has several snow days this year. The board also approved several higher education teacher programs for several schools statewide.
(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)
