Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the state health commissioner announced she was infected.

The governor’s office said Thursday that Holcomb and some of his staff members underwent two types of coronavirus test and all came out negative.

Health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced Wednesday that she, an adult daughter and her 23-month-old grandson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Box says she doesn’t have any symptoms, while her daughter and grandson have mild symptoms.

She believes the infections stemmed from her grandson’s home day care site.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)