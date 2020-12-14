Indiana health experts react to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news

Ind. (WEHT) — As shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccine given emergency use authorization by the FDA went out Sunday, some health experts in Indiana are calling the speed in which the vaccine was developed breathtaking.

“This is like nothing we’ve ever seen,” Dr. Greg Zimet, professor of pediatrics and clinical psychology at IUPUI, said. “The speed is not because they’re cutting corners and being irresponsible. The speed is for a number of other reasons. I think it’s something to celebrate, it shows just how much progress we’ve made in terms of development of new medical technologies to save people’s lives.”

Pfizer’s vaccine works by targeting the spike protein coating the virus. Dr. Zimet has studied vaccination since the 1990s and tells Eyewitness News there is skepticism about the vaccine.

“One of the truisms that we talk about is that improving people’s knowledge is essential, but it doesn’t necessarily convince people. So I do think the first step is for us to try to be the best educators and communicators that we can be, and [make sure] there’s real transparency about how clinical trials work, how the approval process works, so that people can understand it better, and perhaps feel reassured that everything is done with tremendous rigor,” Dr. Zimet said.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been given emergency use authorization for people age 16 and older. Zimet says there isn’t clinical trial data available yet for people ages 12-17 – and they are also not in the first priority groups — like healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities.

“There are a bunch of other priority groups that don’t really include a whole lot of children and adolescents. So eventually, the vaccines … will be licensed for use in 12 to 16 or 12 to 17 year olds, through a regular FDA licensure,” Dr. Zimert said.

The Indiana State Nurses Association says they’re encouraging nurses to review the science and make an informed decision about whether or not to get vaccinated.

“We do believe that when nurses get vaccines themselves, they will model the behavior that we feel will set us on the path to attain widespread vaccination and achieve herd immunity that’s needed to return to normal activity,” Emily Sego, the association’s president, said.

