INDOT crews prep roads for winter weather

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State area could see some winter weather Wednesday morning. Indiana Department of Transportation crews have been out been prepping the roads throughout Tuesday and have those trucks on standby.

Crews have been monitoring the weather for over a week, so they are prepared for whatever weather may come Wednesday.

“We are ready at a moments notice to bring in any more drivers than we need to. If we need to do a full fallout we can do that hopefully with just a few minutes notice. We are very prepared for this particular winter weather event and looking forward to seeing what crews do in this first test,” said Jason Tiller, INDOT communications director.

INDOT said it encourages motorists to take extra precautions when any time conditions may be more difficult to drive through.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

