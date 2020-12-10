Inmates help jail worker during medical emergency

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A couple of inmates came to the aid of a worker at the Gibson County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said the employee had a medical emergency Wednesday and was along with the two inmates at the time. The sheriff said the two inmates sprang into action and were able to get help.

The worker, who was unnamed, received the needed help and is now doing well. The sheriff applauded the two inmates for helping the employee saying things could have turned out differently if they had not chosen to do the right thing.

