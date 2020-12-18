Jasper health care workers to receive first vaccines Friday

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine have arrived at another medical facility in the Tri-State less than a week after being granted emergency authorization by the FDA.

Memorial Hospital in Jasper received vaccines Thursday morning.

The first health care workers are scheduled to receive vaccines Friday.

In a post on social media, Memorial Hospital detailed its plan will follow state distribution plans. Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be first.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)