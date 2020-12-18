Jasper health care workers to receive first vaccines Friday

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine have arrived at another medical facility in the Tri-State less than a week after being granted emergency authorization by the FDA.
Memorial Hospital in Jasper received vaccines Thursday morning.
The first health care workers are scheduled to receive vaccines Friday.
In a post on social media, Memorial Hospital detailed its plan will follow state distribution plans. Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be first.
(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)