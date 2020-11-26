Judge grants injunction for religious schools

FRANKFORT (WEHT) – A federal judge said Gov. Andy Beshear cannot close religious schools to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove granted a preliminary injunction for 17 Catholic schools named in a lawsuit, including Heritage Christian in Owensboro.

Beshear had ordered all schools to stop in-person learning for several weeks. Van Tatenhove said while the governor has the right to impose some restrictions, he cannot infringe protected values.

The entire order can be read below:

Opinion and Order Granting Injunction by WEHT Digital Reporter on Scribd

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

