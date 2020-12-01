Juvenile shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting after someone under 18 years old came to an emergency room shot Monday night.

Police said a juvenile came to the St. Vincent ER around 7:00 p.m. injured by a gunshot.

EPD said the victim was uncooperative with officers as they work to find more information.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)