Kentucky auditor shares status of local ethics codes and enforcement

A 1994 bill in Kentucky directed local governments to establish and enforce local ethics codes for elected officials.

The bill came after Operation Boptrot exposed corruption among the Kentucky General Assembly.

More than 25 years after it was passed, Auditor Mike Harmon’s office says 52 counties have made no updates to their ethics code since initially adopting a code.

“Having a good ethics code and ethics board are crucial to ensuring the public’s trust in government. All local governments need to ensure they have an ethics code that meets the legal requirements and a functioning ethics board to uphold that code,” Harmon said.

Auditors contacted various officials in all 120 counties, asking questions regarding their respective ethics codes and the board and/or commission that insures they are followed.

Tri-State counties:

According to the report – Hancock, Hopkins Wayne and Webster Counties have no members currently appointed to their board or commission.

Ohio County appointed members only in response to the auditor’s investigation.

You can read the full report for all Kentucky counties below.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)