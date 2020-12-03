Kentucky surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, announces Baptist Health Madisonville to receive vaccine

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the state has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths and the positivity rate is now higher than 10%.

“Today, we passed some tough milestones both in the country and here in Kentucky. Today is the toughest day our country has ever seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as we lost more people than any other day this year. We’re also at record hospitalizations across America,” Beshear said.

Beshear also announced that 11 hospitals across the state will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses. Baptist Health Madisonville is expected to receive 975 of the 12,675 doses going to hospitals.

In addition, 25,350 doses will go to CVS and Walgreens; the federal government has contracted with these companies to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff.

“We are allowing each facility to make their own allocation decisions according to who they believe are tier one staff,” Beshear said.

Lastly, the Governor today extended the state’s face coverings mandate for an additional 30 days.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

