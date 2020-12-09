Kids meet Santa while social distancing

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The pandemic is changing many Christmas traditions. Kids won’t be sitting on Santa’s lap this year. But he’s still coming to town. He’s just staying at least six feet away.

With some extra planning, Eastland Mall in Evansville is taking extra precautions this year, a year like we’ve never seen.

“The staff has masks on, and Santa has a shield, we are sanitizing areas where families are, and after each family we are deep cleaning the set,” said Sean Ferguson, Senior Manager for Marketing and Specialty Leasing for Eastland Mall in Evansville. “Once in the morning and once when Santa goes on break.”

Even Santa himself taking measures including COVID-19 testing and following that, a 14-day quarantine prior to his duties. But he still won’t be making any contact with his visitors.

“We have a cabinet in the house and we keep all of our Santa pictures on top, so 2020 is no different,” said mom Dakota Marks.

Parents who brought their kids out today say they felt safe and wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy. By sticking to their Santa photo traditions.

Eastland is encouraging everyone to make reservations online before stopping by to see Santa.

