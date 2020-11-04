Kimball International intends to acquire furniture company

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — As part of its new business strategy, Kimball International has announced its intent to acquire Poppin, a fast-growing, digitally enabled commercial furniture company.

Poppin is headquartered in New York City and has about 100 employees.

“The addition of Poppin to the Kimball International family provides us with a meaningful growth engine that aligns with our recently-launched Connect 2.0 Strategy and with our longer term vision to create a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings design powerhouse,” Kristie Juster, CEO of Kimball International, said.

Kimball said the company’s focus will be on accelerating both businesses and on preserving what is already working well.

Poppin headquarters will remain in New York City, where its founders and management team will continue to lead and grow the business.

As of August, Kimball employs about 2,700 workers world wide and about 1,300 in Dubois County.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)