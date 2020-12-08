Kimberly-Clark expanding Daviess County plant

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Kimberly-Clark will soon start on a new addition to its plant in Daviess County.

The company is putting in a high efficiency power and steam production facility. Company officials said it allows the plant to be more energy efficient when making tissue paper for businesses.

Brittaney Johnson of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation said the expansion could lead to more jobs once its built.

“It will just allow them to be more efficient, and more resourceful whenever they’re competing against other sites in the U.S. For additional product lines,” Johnson said.

Kimberly-Clark received $200,000 in state incentives for the expansion. The new addition is expected to be built by as early as next spring.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter. (This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS