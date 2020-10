DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police are looking for two people who are suspected of stealing bicycles at a house on Worthington Rd in Daviess County Tuesday.

KSP says it appears they were driving a U-haul pickup truck.

@kystatepolice needs your help identifying the 2 below

They are suspected of stealing bicycles at a house on Worthington Rd in Daviess Co yesterday

It appears they were driving a U-haul pickup truck



Ideas?👉270.826.3312@OwensboroMI @OwensboroTimes @14News @WEVV @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/a7uH5UGipu — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) October 21, 2020

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact KSP at 270.826.3312

