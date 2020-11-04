KY Senate candidate Amy McGrath releases video

Ky. (WEHT) — After Kentucky Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won the election Tuesday, his opponent, Democrat Amy McGrath, released a video on Twitter thanking supporters.

“We built a powerful grassroots movement and we truly could not have done it without each and every one of you,” McGrath said. “Although we didn’t get the result we wanted, the energy and optimism I saw in every corner of the state gives me so much hope for the future of our great Commonwealth.”

I’m so proud of what this grassroots campaign achieved. This race was never about me – or Mitch McConnell – it was about Kentuckians. The legacy of this campaign will be that we don’t have to accept politics as usual. I look forward to building a better future for Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/SHlweJof1I — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 4, 2020

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)