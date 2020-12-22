Locals flock to see great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Folks in the Tri-State caught a glimpse at something not seen in nearly 800 years. The Christmas Star showcased the alignment of two planets. Numerous people went to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science Monday to see the rare event.

“It will happen again in 20 years, but not this close,” said Mitch Luman, Science Experiences Director. Some call it the Christmas star or “Star of Bethlehem.”

It was Jupiter and Saturn lining up very close.

“This is just celestial billiards where the planets are moving around the sun and they just happen to line up and this is a great alignment,” Luman said.

Those in the tristate came out to the museum to catch a glimpse. Telescopes were out for those to take a closer look.

“Here it looks like when you look up you only see one. But when you’re looking through the telescope you actually see two. One’s to the left and the one that’s centered is the bigger one,” said Jean Barr, who saw the close alignment.

Taking a look at something you don’t get to see everyday. Officials said this alignment is not predicted to happen again during our lifetime. Meaning these people witnessed a moment in history.

“It’s cool because the stars and planets just make a cool shape and stuff,” said Rami Dillard, another spectator.

“I really think it’s interesting that two planets could align and make more light and make it be visible from earth,” said Eli Creech.

And they got to do so in the middle of another historic moment, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well it’s something we can all share during this pandemic year and do it outdoors and as safe as we can,” Luman said.

