Madisonville man arrested in Thanksgiving shooting investigation

MADIONSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville man has been accused of shooting another man in the leg on Thanksgiving.
Madisonville Police said shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home on Dulin Street where a man had been shot.
During the investigation, police said 56-year-old Charles Moore fired a gun inside his home shooting a man in the leg.
Officers said they recovered a rifle and marijuana during a search.
Moore has a prior felony conviction and a protective order, and isn’t allowed to own a firearm. He’s been arrested and booked in the Hopkins County jail.
The victim is expected to survive.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)