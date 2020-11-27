Madisonville man arrested in Thanksgiving shooting investigation

MADIONSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville man has been accused of shooting another man in the leg on Thanksgiving.

Madisonville Police said shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home on Dulin Street where a man had been shot.

During the investigation, police said 56-year-old Charles Moore fired a gun inside his home shooting a man in the leg.

Officers said they recovered a rifle and marijuana during a search.

Moore has a prior felony conviction and a protective order, and isn’t allowed to own a firearm. He’s been arrested and booked in the Hopkins County jail.

The victim is expected to survive.

