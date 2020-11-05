Madisonville man charged with arson, terroristic threatening after fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Madisonville man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to light curtains near the back door of a home on fire while people were inside.

Madisonville Police and Fire responded to a home around 5 a.m. Wednesday. One of the occupants told authorities he was sleeping on the couch when he woke up to the smell of smoke and saw the curtains on fire.

The suspect, Rodney Pentecost, left the home but was found less than a block away.

No one was injured.

Pentecost was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail on $10,000 bond. He faces charges of arson, wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)