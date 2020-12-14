Man accused of Louisville carjacking and murder arrested in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE (WEHT) – A Vine Grove, Kentucky man, who police say carjacked and murdered one person in Louisville, has been arrested and charged with carjacking, United States Attorney Russell Coleman announced Monday.

Ashton Clay Nally, 20, was arrested Sunday in Madisonville.

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 23, Louisville police received a 911 call of a shooting at a home. Upon police arrival, a victim was found lying in the roadway outside the home, who had suffered three gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later found the victim’s vehicle in Louisville, where it had wrecked into another vehicle.

According to the complaint, on Nov. 30, Louisville police received an anonymous online tip that said Nally had shot and killed the victim. The tipster also said after the shooting, Nally fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, crashing it nearby.

The federal carjacking charge carries a maximum sentence of death, a fine of $250,000, and no more than three years of supervised release. Nally’s mugshot was not available at the time of posting.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS