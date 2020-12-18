Mayor Winnecke reacts to UE’s proposed changes

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is saddened about the recent events in the University of Evansville community. UE administrators are already emailing out termination letters to faculty. This comes almost a month before UE was set to finalize the drafted academic realignment plan.

The school is experiencing push back from alumni, faculty members, students and the community after announcing a plan which would cut 18 majors, leaving nearly 40 professors without a job by fall of 2022.

“I’m saddened for the entire university community and have great empathy for everyone who’s involved,” said Winnecke.

UE expects to finalize the realignment plan by 2021, giving faculty time to read the draft and give feed back. The University of Evansville faculty senate passed a no-confidence vote for UE President Chris Pietruszkiewicz’s proposed academic realignment plan.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

