Mesker Park Zoo mourns loss of giraffe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Kiah, the oldest giraffe at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, has died at age 29.

The Zoo says the median life expectancy is 20 for a female giraffe in human care.

“As result, she was humanely euthanized due to age-related difficulties that were severely affecting her quality of life,” the Zoo wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year, the Zoo lost another giraffe, Kizzie.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)