Mt. Vernon nonprofit receives national recognition

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Thrive, a nonprofit organization that provides afterschool programming in Mt. Vernon, has received a national award recognizing its STEM programming and close partnership with the River City Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the P-47 Memorial Chapter of the Air Force Association.

The Civil Air Patrol’s 2020 National Collaborative Point of Light Award was presented Thursday.

The program, which aims to increase interest in air and space science, allows students to do experiments and other hands-on learning activities.

“Their biggest thing was that it was fun, it made science, technology engineering and math really fun and engaging,” Thrive Executive Director Joy Millay said.

“I grew up here in Mt. Vernon; it’s always been a small, tight-knit community. Thrive receiving this award really showcases the Mt. Vernon community in national eyes,” Lt. Col. Brian Schmuck, Indiana Wing Chief of Staff – Missions CAP said.

More than 500 schools across the country were up for the award, and Thrive was selected based on their partnership and collaboration with other organizations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)