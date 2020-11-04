Neglect charges dropped against Evansville father

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville father is no longer facing neglect charges after his baby was born with marijuana and meth in its system.

The Department of Child Services says Brice Saddler has been cooperating in the investigation and is pleased with his treatment progress.

Saddler and the baby’s mother, Kendra Smithey, were arrested in February after officials say their newborn tested positive for drugs.

Smithey is scheduled to go to trial in April.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)