Newburgh elementary school hosts parade to honor veterans

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Newburgh school decided to hold a parade to honor veterans.

Students and staff from Sharon Elementary lined up holding flags and pictures as veterans came by.

Teachers took to social media to get veterans out so students and teachers could honor them in a way that was safe amid the pandemic.

“We just want the veterans to feel appreciated this year and we wanted to wait for our kiddos to interact with the veterans and see them and thank them for their service, and we felt like this was the safest way to that with the current situation we are in,” music teacher Andrea Williams said.

Staff said the event was a success.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)