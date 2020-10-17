Newburgh Zombie Farm announces changes to Halloween events

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Due to the pandemic and recent recommendations from the health board, the Newburgh Zombie Farm announced it is only offering no-scare tours this year.

The Zombie Farm normally does special events and full-scare tours, but says health and safety is the first priority.

No-scare tours take participants behind the scenes of how the Zombie Farm runs its charity haunt without the scare of large crowds.

Tours take place every Thursday through Sunday in October from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 each.

Masks and social distancing are required.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)