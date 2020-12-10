No one injured after bullet enters Evansville home

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Someone shot into a home in Evansville while seven people were inside.

Police were sent to the 2400 block of Herbert Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victims say they were in a back room when a bullet came into the home.

Officers say a bullet went through the front window and landed in a shed in the backyard. The victims told police they did not see the shooter but they think they know who did it. No one was hurt.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS