North Posey school district postpones elementary and junior high school sports for rest of 2020

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – All extracurricular activities for elementary and junior high schoolers in the North Posey county school district are postponed for the rest of the year, school officials announced Monday on Facebook.

“Although we have experienced a significant increase in our close contact numbers, our overall (COVID-19) cases have remained considerably low. Our quarantine numbers have mainly come from our elementary and Junior High sports teams,” a post by Associate Superintendent Michael Galvin read.

“We are going to postpone all ECA activities for the elementary schools and Junior High for the remainder of 2020. ECA activities may begin practicing again on Friday, January 1, 2021 to allow our custodial staff to thoroughly disinfect schools over the break,” the post continued.

Galvin’s post also stated the school district’s Christmas concerts at the elementary schools will be virtual, while the junior high programs will be permitted to continue as planned. All high school activities will proceed as planned.

