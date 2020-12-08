North Posey Schools pause activities for elementary and middle school students

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Tri-State school corporation is suspending extra curricular activities because of high COVID-19 numbers.

Late last week, Warrick County Middle schools announced all activities and athletics are now canceled through early January.

And now, the Metropolitan School District of North Posey administration has announced they are also postponing extra curricular activities until January 1st.

This affects elementary and junior high schools for the remainder of the calendar year.

Officials say Christmas concerts at elementary schools will be held virtually.

However, the junior high programs will be permitted to continue as planned, and all high school activities will proceed as planned.

During the Christmas break, custodial staff will be deep cleaning school buildings.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)