“Not what we had planned, but we pivot.” Local bride shares journey to the alter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The pandemic has changed our daily lives this year. But it’s also impacted major moments, including weddings.

With the number of cases not slowing down in the tri-state, how do you move forward with the joyous occasion while staying safe?

One Evansville woman shares her unconventional journey to head down the aisle.

“Next summer everyone gets a glass that says 6-27-2020 and you’re just going to like it because that’s just the way it is now,” said bride Liesl Disch.

Liesl Disch started planning her wedding to Chris Cooke over a year ago.

“He’s really sweet,” said Disch. “He’s done an amazing job you know of trying to be supportive through all of the changes that have happened.”

The date was set for the end of June, 150 guests with a reception at Angel Mounds. But the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.

“We’re just adapting as much as we can and rolling with it,” said Disch.

Disch and her fiancée adapted. As case numbers kept rising, the two decided the big wedding would have to wait until 2021.

“A lot of patience and understanding and realizing that we’re going to look back you know in however many years ok we made it,” said Disch.

But all the couple’s vendors lined up to offer a small ceremony on Halloween.

“I didn’t want our day associated with scary things,” said Disch. “I Don’t like scary.”

After talking with family, Liesl and Chris decided to say “I do” in small ceremony Saturday.

“Saying focused that we are getting married and that’s what matters,” said Disch.

Masks will be required, and keeping folks socially distant for their safety will be enforced.

Contact tracing sheets will be available along with homemade hand sanitizer.

“Aloe and alcohol and some essential oils so it smells kind of jazzy,” said Disch.

Staying within budget, Liesl will offer cake, sandwiches and punch with a twist.

“I found a cake topper which is finally, finally happened, finally Mr. and Mrs,” said Disch.

“Like gift bags on the table and it will have the food in there for everyone and punch is actually going to be some assembly required,” said Disch.

The couple also plans to live stream the ceremony, viisit family who can’t attend, and throw an open house for friends next year.

While it’s not the original vision of the big day, the love and commitment will be the focal point this weekend.

“It’s not at all what I had imagined, definitely not what I had planned,” said Disch. “But we pivot.”

Disch says talking with family and friends is key when deciding to move forward with the plans.

She also mentions taking time to manage the stress of organizing a wedding and don’t forget to laugh.

(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)