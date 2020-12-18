Numerous Evansville area organizations receive over $373K from COVID-19 response fund

A $100 bill with the picture of Ben Franklin (Nexstar, file)

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $373,000 to 13 nonprofit applicants, officials announced Friday. In total, the fund has granted $2.3 million, approving money for 96 applications to date.

The money will be used to provide funding for financial assistance, safe shelter, mental health services, virtual programming for students with disabilities, technology improvements and transportation.

The organizations who received money are below:

Organization: Boys and Girls Club of Evansville – Evansville, Indiana. Awarded $46,500.

Organization: Bread of Life Ministry, Inc. – Lynnville, Indiana. Awarded $14,700.

Organization: Christian Resource Center – Rockport, Indiana. Awarded $25,000.

Organization: Churches Embracing Offenders, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana. Awarded $10,000.

Organization: Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium – Evansville, Indiana. Awarded $45,000.

Organization: First Christian Church of Newburgh – Newburgh, Indiana. Awarded $16,000.

Organization: Griffin Community Ruritan Club Foundation – Griffin, Indiana. Awarded $4,000.

Organization: Isaiah 1:17 Project – Evansville, Indiana. Awarded $72,000.

Organization: Lampion Center – Evansville, Indiana. Awarded $82,636.

Organization: Optimal Rhythms, Inc. – Newburgh, Indiana. Awarded $10,000.

Organization: Ozanam Family Shelter Corp. – Evansville, Indiana. Awarded $25,000.

Organization: Potters Wheel, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana. Awarded $3,400.

Organization: Warrick Ecumenical Soup Kitchen, Inc. – Boonville, Indiana. Awarded $19,500.

A revised application that incorporates criteria for money for recovery and restoration requests will be available on Monday.

