Officials look to restore Kentucky city park

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — City officials in Hartford are looking to restore a city park.

Mayor George Chinn says they’ve taken nearly 200 comments from residents on how to improve Ellis Park on Oakwood Drive.

The city wants to upgrade the park’s playground, baseball fields and basketball court. They also want to add new features, like a spray park. A lack of funds has been an obstacle in the past.

“It’s primarily because of a lack of funds to incorporate the things that could be put up there. We do have a small children’s playground, but it’s old and dated,” Mayor Chinn said.

Mayor Chinn says they’ll need to buy land near the park to add more parking spaces.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)