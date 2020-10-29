Ohio County Judge Executive stopping some public activities, recommends no trick or treating

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston is “highly recommending” no trick or treating take place this Halloween because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Ohio County Fiscal Court says it is a recommendation, not a mandate, and Halloween activities are not canceled.

Johnston is also stopping public activities booked in any county-owned facilities until January 1.

“We haven’t been able to enforce the discipline and the masking and the things that we need to do in those buildings, so we’re just going to have to cancel all activities there,” Johnston said.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Kentucky and have recently broken records.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)