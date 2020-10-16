One injured in Friday afternoon shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person is injured during a Friday afternoon shooting in Evansville.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1700 block of South Fares around 1:30 p.m. after a man went to the area to check on the property.

When the man got there, he apparently found another person on the property.

Initial reports indicated there may have been an attack and one person shot the other in the eye.

Detectives are looking into those claims. Police say everyone involved is in custody and no names have been released.

(This story was originally published on October 16, 2020)