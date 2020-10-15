One student shows up at beginning of USI protest in support of student

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While Eyewitness News was on campus, one student showed up at a protest at USI after a student with Tourette’s Syndrome was removed from campus housing due to several complaints.

We saw messages of support for Seth Pressler written in chalk on campus sidewalks. Pressler has Tourette’s Syndrome and says he was told he could also not take classes in person.

“With the campus kicking him off USI’s campus, it’s just…I just don’t think it’s right,” USI student Cameron Masterson said.

Pressler says the university is allowing him to still learn online.

“As a community, for the students reaching out to Seth, supporting him, it’s great. For the administration, it’s not so great because I feel liked they are rushed with COVID and everything. They have a lot on their plate but they did not handle this with very much grace or any kind of respect, almost,” protester Eric Osborn said.

A petition supporting Pressler now has more than 12,000 signatures.

The university released a statement saying the university must always consider the safety and good of the whole.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)