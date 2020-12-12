OPD setting up traffic safety checkpoint

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration attributed more than 10,000 deaths to drunk driving crashes and 29% of all traffic deaths were caused by drunk driving.

Saturday, the Owensboro Police Department will be targeting impaired drivers with a traffic safety checkpoint set up on West Second Street.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

