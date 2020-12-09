Owensboro Air Show will showcase the most advanced fighter jet on Earth, officials say

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – The Owensboro Air Show has added another attraction to next year’s air show.

City officials announced the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team will be making an appearance. Officials said the F-35 is the most advanced fighter jet in the world.

It will join the Blue Angels as it performs over the Ohio River. The Owensboro Air Show is scheduled for Aug. 13 through 15.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

