Owensboro Christmas parade canceled due to pandemic concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Christmas Parade has been canceled.

In a social media post, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association announced the parade scheduled in downtown Owensboro for November 21 will not go on as planned, due to COVID-19 concerns.

There are plans in the works from the group to celebrate the holiday season in different ways. Those plans are still being finalized.

You can read the entire release below.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)