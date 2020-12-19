Owensboro community rallies around Red Devils before state championship game

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – The Red Devils didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from playing some football.

“An undefeated season- they’re 12 and 0,” said Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools.

And now, they get the honor of heading to Lexington for the state championship. They’re up against big rival Bowling Green.

“I’ve been playing football since I was five years old and it’s getting bit at this point. Really exciting,” said Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Fans, everyday people, students came together in their cars to cheer them on before they stepped out on to the field to play one final game this season. Players lined up outside the high school with their masks on. Then, to limit exposure to others, community members drove by them to show some support.

“You know it’s a different year. We didn’t have the kind of pep rally we really want to have,” Revlett said.

“We’re excited to know that the community is behind us and that they have our backs,” Wimsatt said.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lexington.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

