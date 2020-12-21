Owensboro Health did not receive COVID-19 vaccines after failing to meet criteria, officials say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – While numerous hospitals, such as Madisonville Baptist Health, received COVID-19 vaccine shipments last week, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital did not receive any despite it being located in the fourth largest city in Kentucky.

Communication officials from Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration said Monday any hospital who did not receive the first week shipments did not meet one or more of the following criteria:

Had not executed CDC-required agreement. Had not started or had not completed required IT system enrollment process. Did not have the necessary -80 degrees Celsius freezer, (which was a requirement added by the federal government less than one week before the submission deadline). Did not have more than 1,000 tier 1 healthcare personnel identified on their self-reported survey response.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

