Owensboro High School hosts virtual concert

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – After lots of planning and hours of editing the band at Owensboro High School debuted its Christmas concert Monday.

Students submitted videos that were put together for seven songs. The band’s director said he wanted to create an experience for everyone that felt like a live concert. At the end of the show, a member of the group Pentatonix, who is also an OHS alumnus had a surprise message for the band.

“Despite it all you have done such amazing work. I am so proud of you all and there’s nothing you can’t accomplish. I really mean that,” said Kevin Olusola.

The concert can be viewed here.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

