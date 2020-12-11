Owensboro preschoolers get gifts from teachers, see Santa

Some Owensboro area children got a chance to see their teachers and Santa for the first time in several weeks.

Hager Preschool students and their parents picked up holiday presents and learning materials from their teachers this afternoon.

Preschool coordinator Sherry Baber said this allowed the kids to see their teachers in-person for the first time in several weeks.

“They get to and move around the circle and see their teachers, and teachers assistants in their classrooms. So, it’s just so much fun because we’ve had such limited access to being with our children this semester. So, we’re looking forward to having children in the classroom,” Baber said.

The gifts for the preschoolers included holiday pajamas, books and a candy cane.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS