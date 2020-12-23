Owensboro still awaiting COVID-19 vaccine shipment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – After the hospital said it will receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines at anytime, Owensboro Health is still waiting on the shipment. Hospital workers said they don’t know what’s causing the delay. They were told the vials would be delivered before Christmas Eve.

Owensboro health leaders say they are in contact with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and state’s public health department. The Beshear administration said the hospital did not receive a shipment last week because it failed to meet certain criteria.

But Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital received their Moderna vaccines. The hospital was given 400 doses and is already vaccinating front line workers.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)

