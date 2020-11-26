Owensboro’s Blue Bridge reopens

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEHT) — As of 8:25 a.m. Thursday morning, Owensboro’s Blur Bridge reopened to all traffic north and southbound.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Owensboro Police Department says the Blue Bridge is closed until at least 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning due to a crash investigation.

Officer Andrew Boggess tells Eyewitness News the crash happened shortly after 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

Spencer County law enforcement is also responding to the scene.

(This story was originally published on November 26, 2020)

