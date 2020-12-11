Perdue Farms hopes employees become high vaccine priority

CROMWELL, Ky. – (WEHT) A meat processing company hopes its workers will be a high priority to get vaccinated. Perdue Farms sent letters to 15 state governors including Indiana and Kentucky.

The nation’s fourth largest poultry producer is urging states to prioritize meat and poultry workers during the vaccine rollout. The company has sent a similar letter to the CDC.

Perdue Farms has locations in Washington, Indiana and Cromwell, Kentucky, which is in Ohio County.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS