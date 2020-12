PERRY Co., Ind. (WEHT) – One person or more have been damaging mailboxes in Perry County. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it has received several reports of mailbox vandalism.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 812-547-2441.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

