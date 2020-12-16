Police discover more than $30K in drug bust

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Federal agents are now involved in a southern Indiana drug bust. Indiana State Police stopped a car for speeding on interstate 69 in Daviess, north of Washington. Police discovered more than a pound and a half of marijuana, a loaded gun, and $31,000 in cash.

Police arrested Joshwin Spearman, Nardo Watson, and Devontae Waddell at the scene. All three men face felony charges.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS