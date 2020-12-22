Police investigate CVS robbery after suspect allegedly refused to wear mask

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a robbery at a CVS store on North First Avenue, after the suspect allegedly stole items after refusing to wear a mask.

Police officers were called to the store Monday night. Video footage showed a man attempting to purchase items, but was refused service because he was not wearing a mask, according to a report. The victim placed the items behind the counter and told the suspect he would not be able to buy the items until he put a mask on. The suspect then went behind the counter and grabbed the items. The victim tried to grab the male suspect, but he pushed the victim, broke free and left the store, the report read.

The victim told police only the manager could sell items to the suspect without having a mask on. She also told police her arm was slapped.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

