Popular Posey County landmark now fully restored

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — ‘The Kitchen Canister Grain Bins,’ a Tri-State landmark of sorts, is finished up and ready for you to look at once again.

Grain bins painted to look like Flour, Sugar, Coffee and Tea canisters along State Road 62 near Mount Vernon have been restored.

The family who owns them says 25 family members from three generations got together to repaint the words back on the grain bins after they’d faded and been painted over previously.

The family says the community’s reaction and support means a lot to them.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)