Renovation to Henderson’s Ohio Drive complete

HENDERSON (WEHT) – A two-year road improvement project is complete in Henderson’s industrial corridor.

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the renovation of Ohio Drive. Crews widened the former two-lane street into three lanes with wider shoulders.

Officials said this will improve the safety and reliability of the road. Hundreds of commercial trucks and vehicles pass along Ohio Drive every day.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

